New report lists UW-L among nation's best public universities

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A new study puts the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse among the nation's best public universities.
The U.S. News and World Report released its Best Colleges for 2023 rankings on Monday.
It surveys nearly 1,500 accredited, four-year schools in the country.
This year, UW-L now falls into the "Top Public Schools Among National Universities" category.
It makes UW-L the top-ranked comprehensive UW System school outside of UW-Madison.
The university said it was due to an expansion of its two doctoral programs, physical therapy and student affairs administration. The report also cited an increase in the number of graduates from theses programs.
“This advancement into the national rankings is yet another indicator of the high-quality education our students experience UWL,” says Chancellor Joe Gow in a statement from the university. “We have great word-of-mouth from current students and alumni who tell others about their UWL experience, so these rankings share the value of a UWL education to an even larger audience.”
The report also placed the university among "Top Performers on Social Mobility" which identifies schools that help students from low-income families make their way through college.