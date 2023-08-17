New study finds that alcohol use is high among cancer patients

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- A new study shows that 80% of adults with a cancer diagnosis self-reported as current alcohol drinkers and health officials are warning about the consequences.
UW Health and Washington University School of Medicine studied more than 15,000 adults with a cancer diagnosis.
They found that almost 40% engaged in hazardous drinking and 1-in-4 reported binge drinking.
UW Health Associate Professor of Medicine Dr. Noelle LoCante said it can cause adverse reactions while undergoing treatment.
"It lengthens hospital stays after surgery. It can complicate things like wounds opening after surgery. It can make radiation therapy more complicated and it can make chemotherapy not work as well," LoCante said. "Then we do come across some cancers that also see decreased cure rates."
She urges both patients and providers to have honest conversations about alcohol consumption and the impacts it can have on treatment.