New trail in Westby offers recreational and learning opportunities

WESTBY, Wis. (WXOW) -- A new walking trail in Westby is providing healthy recreational and learning opportunities.
The community gathered Wednesday for the ribbon cutting of the Appleby Trail.
Located behind Westby Elementary School, the trail was made possible through grants and fundraising.
The driving force behind the project, physical education teacher Sandra Bishop, wanted to create a space for kids to get outside and have fun.
"It's a stress reliever and these kids need breaks during the day," Bishop said. "They don't realize that they can get stress relief, get exercise and have fun all at the same time."
The trail leads down between two baseball diamonds to become an access point for cross-country trails.
With the help of a partnership with the Bekkum Memorial Library, the trail doubles as a Story Walk.
Along the first part of the trail are pages of story books and thinking prompts.
The programming coordinator for the library, Renee Conroy, hopes that kids will learn along the trail.
"These children's books are such a wonderful opportunity to talk about the person and we all share things that we're going through. We all share struggles we all share differences," Conroy explained. "Also it goes beyond that, like how we take care of our planet, how do we take care of our animals and our families. Stories are wonderful opportunities to how to read and to learn about life."
Organizers believe this is just the starting point of bringing the Westby community closer together.
Bishop said that there are two more phases she hopes can be completed - placing memorial benches along the trail and a community outdoor gym space.
To contribute to the project or to learn more, contact Sandy Bishop at the Westby Elementary School.