New trees are coming to downtown La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Legacy Trees is working with the City of La Crosse to shade downtown areas with a new tree planting project. 

Many trees currently lining the streets of La Crosse are dead or unhealthy, and need to be replaced.

“Typically the sidewalk cut-outs in our downtown business districts, the trees last about seven years, and it’s not a good seven years,” said Ronald Zillmer, President of Legacy Trees. “So, we’ve got a lot of issues with retention, growing big trees and retaining them. La Crosse is no different than a lot of areas. What distinguishes La Crosse right now is that they’re attacking this problem.”

The project’s main goal is to plant healthy trees, and give them the correct environmental conditions to thrive. 

Producing trees and root systems that mimic how tree roots grow in the forest ensures long term survival, and allows trees to provide shade during hot summer days. 

"Five percent of your public spaces are parks,” said Zillmer. “The magnitude of that impact for the people that can enjoy these parks. Look at Copeland and all these places around the La Crosse area. They're enjoyable during the summer because of shade, there's no other way to put it. So, we need to reinvest in our public spaces."

Legacy Trees will be planting trees on six different streets: 5th, 7th, Cass, King, Main, and State. 

For more information about the tree planting project, visit the Legacy Trees website, or contact the La Crosse City Parks & Recreation Department

