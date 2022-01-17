New UW-La Crosse research vessel finds funding

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - A new fund and community collaboration is looking to help the UW La Crosse River Studies program become a leader in river studies. It's doing so by providing a gift of $500,000 to construct a new research vessel.
"The University of Wisconsin La Crosse River Studies Center has been working on the river for 50 years," says program director Roger Haro. "We're looking to discover more and provide experiences for students for the next 50 years."
Also part of the collaboration making the boat a reality is help from the J.F. Brennan company. They are helping with storing, mooring and maintaining the boat.
"I'm excited because this will help establish La Crosse as a learning hub for freshwater engineering and science," said Mark Binfeld, Vice President of Business Development. "The vessel will be a great opportunity for students to get that hands on research and the latest in fresh water science technology."
The boat construction and final delivery to La Crosse is expected to take around 18 months.
"We plan to use those months extensively to plan and understand and explore just how we're going to use this boat," Haro said.
The money was made possible by the Prairie Springs Paul Fleckenstein Trust, through the La Crosse Community Foundation.