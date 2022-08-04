New van helps WINN on it's mission

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - The WINN non-profit organization received a big boost this week with the addition of a big yellow van to help in delivering supplies to people in great need. WINN (What I Need Now) was started by Sue Graf. For the past two years, Graf and assistant Brian Holiday have been making regular visits to areas with homeless citizens.
"We visit parks, Houska, Cameron, Copeland, almost every day," Graf said. "We deliver needed supplies to unsheltered people."
Items can range from bottled water and various packaged food to hygiene products and basic first aid supplies.
The addition of the van will be a great help.
"Sue was actually doing her mission work through her car, a Ford Fusion," said Jamie Schloegel, CEO of the La Crosse Community Foundation. "The impact that Sue's been able to make with this much larger, more visible van."
The work also allows for Sue and Brian to make connections with the people they are helping.
"Well, we get to know people we get to know their stories and build trust," Graff said.
"She's been helping a lot," said Cali Mike, currently at Houska Park. "She's been helping for a long time, she's a fine lady, everyone's very excited when they see her."
Sue has previously worked at the city's warming shelter and hospitality house. She couldn't bring herself to retire from the kind of work she knows.
"I couldn't just walk away," Graf said. "I really love what I do."