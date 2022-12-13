Newest vet clinic reflects on first year of business

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Pet owners love their pets and make sure they are cared for at every corner.
To help provide the area with treatment, the Onalaska Animal Hospital opened in June after breaking ground in December of last year.
Owner Dr. Nicole Azene says that since the dust has settled, the clinic is seeing the same issues as other facilities.
“We are the first new veterinary clinic in the area for the last 30 years," Azene said. "There’s been a backlog. We’re seeing that backlog extend across the United States. It’s not just here in La Crosse. We feel like we’re able to pick up in some of the areas that the other clinics aren’t able to handle right now.”
Azene added that the clinic is taking in more surgical and urgent care cases.
The most common reason for people to visit are for vaccinations and neutering.
Client Melissa Klein owns three dogs and loves having an option close to home.
“We’ve been very anxious for the new animal hospital to open," Klein said. "We just moved back to the area and saw the story that Dr. Nicole was going to be starting this clinic here in Onalaska and we were thrilled. I want my girls to have the very best care and we have found it here.”
Azene said that business has picked up to a point where they hope to hire a new veterinarian that they didn't originally anticipate. She added clients visit from as far away as Arcadia.
La Crosse County has seen a rise in the number of homes with a pet rise by around 30-percent in the last 30 years.