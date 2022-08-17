Newly promoted La Crosse Police sergeant talks back to school safety

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As children head back to school, the La Crosse Police Department has tips for those who typically walk to school every day.
Officer Ethan Purkapile encourages parents to discuss with their kids pedestrian rights of way and to always be mindful of weather that could make travel difficult.
Being that morning traffic can be heavy, Purkapile says the crossing guards at school intersections play a vital role in protecting students.
"We certainly appreciate the work that our crossing guards do," Purkapile said. "I've had the opportunity to work with several of our crossing guards as the north side School Resource Officer. They do a phenomenal job. I would encourage parents to encourage their children to make relationships with those crossing guards. To get to know them on a first name basis. They are our first line of safety out there every day."
It was also announced Wednesday that Purkapile will be promoted to the rank of Sergeant within the department.