Niagara Cave offers a cool escape from from the heat

HARMONY, Minn. (WXOW) -- With most of the area feeling the summer heat, an attraction in Southeastern Minnesota is providing a place to cool down.
Finding a cave system in the plains of Minnesota isn't that uncommon, but only a few offer something more.
"There are lots of caves in Southeastern Minnesota in this region, most of them aren't easy to get into or are really small, challenging to get through. There are only two of them that have been opened up for tours like this," Niagara Cave Manager Ryan Bishop said. "To be able to see one of these caves in a fashion where you're not crawling on your hands and knees and getting muddy and things is kind of a unique thing."
One of those caves is Niagara Cave. Niagara Cave one of the Midwest's largest limestone caves, with a depth of 200 feet.
With a variety of things to see, from 450 million year old fossils to an underground waterfall, there are spectacular sites around every corner.
"It's all really cool. It's just the fact because around every corner is a different view - a different experience and that's what's neat about it," Niagara Cave Owner Mark Bishop said. "I mean you go in one chamber it's a big wide chamber with the stream and water fall. The next chamber is narrow and tall with fossils on the wall. It's the diversity within the cave itself is what's cool."
With plenty of activities offered on the ground level, like 18 hole mini golf and panning for fossils and gems, the cave system provides a bit of relief from the elements.
"If it's too hot outside or too smoky, I mean you can go down in the cave and we don't have that issue. It's 48 degrees year-round," Ryan said. "Rock is a great insulator, the average temperature - summer, winter, day and night in this area is 48 degrees - that'll be the ground temperature. So if you dig down more than eight feet you'll be at about 48 degrees."
The cave also features a subterranean wedding chapel, where hundreds have gotten married.
Niagara Cave is open seven days a week from May through October. If a tour is scheduled, it's suggested to wear comfortable walking shoes and be prepared to walk over a mile.