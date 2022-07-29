NITRO X Summer Camp wraps up with a RC Truck Race

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Area middle schoolers got a chance to show off what they learned at the NITRO X camp with an RC Truck Race.
Western Technical College hosted the NITRO X Summer Camp. The camp is designed to get students the opportunity to explore careers in transportation.
After a week of learning how the cars work and how to drive them, the students showed off their skills with a race on Friday.
As part of the camp, students took tours of local businesses to get a first-hand look at what a career in transportation would look like.