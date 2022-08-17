No injuries after small helicopter crashes into power line

WABASHA Co., Minn. (WXOW) - Crews responded Tuesday afternoon to a downed helicopter north of Elgin.
Deputies arrived on scene to find the 2011 Robinson R66 crop dusting helicopter, owned by Iron Horse Aviation out of Gilman, Iowa and contracted by Ag Partners out of Goodhue, Minnesota, in a field after colliding with a power line.
The pilot, 21-year-old Tyler Wayne Williams of Tallahassee, Florida was the only person on board at the time and was not hurt.
The FAA assisted local authorities over the phone. The agency will inspect the wreckage, which has been moved to a different location.