No injuries in Bangor house fire

BANGOR, Wis. (WXOW) – Crews were on scene for a house fire this morning around 11:45 a.m.
The cause of the fire according to firefighters and the daughter of the homeowner was a wooden cutting board being laid on a stove top.
The fire looked to be contained within the house.
Sparta EMS, Bangor First Responders and West Salem Fire Department were called to assist with the fire.
There were no reports of any injuries.
