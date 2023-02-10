No injuries in La Crosse apartment fire

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - No injuries were reported but there was damage done in an apartment fire Thursday night in La Crosse.
Members of the La Crosse Fire Department were called to 136 Milwaukee St. at 8:19 p.m. for the fire in a first floor apartment.
What they found was that the fire had also spread to a second floor apartment.
Crews were able to quickly put out the fires on both floors.
While that was happening, other firefighters searched the multi-unit building to confirm that everyone had safely escaped the fire and smoke.
Battalion Chief Greg Temp said that the units had moderate fire and smoke damage.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.