No injuries in train derailment on by Minneiska

MINNEISKA, Minn. (WXOW) - Several cars of a Canadian Pacific freight train derailed by Minneiska on the Winona-Wabasha county line Saturday morning.
It happened around 6 a.m. along the tracks that run parallel to Highway 61 by the community.
The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office said that the cars that derailed were empty and there were no spills or leakage from the cars.
Crews from Canadian Pacific are in the process of cleaning up the scene.
As of Sunday morning, traffic on northbound Highway 61 by Minneiska is down to one lane to allow for crews to do their work.