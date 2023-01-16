No injuries in Vernon County dumpster fires

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - A fire at recycling drop-off site near La Farge remains under investigation.
Late Saturday afternoon at around 5:15 p.m., Vernon County deputies found two dumpster fires inside the Town of Webster Recycling Center on Highway 82.
According to a release from the sheriff's office, flames were visible and smoke showing from the building which housed the dumpsters.
The La Farge Fire Department responded and quickly put out the fires as town employees pulled the dumpsters outside of the building.
Damage to the building was minimal according to the sheriff's office.
Although there were no injuries reported La Farge Ambulance also responded to the scene.