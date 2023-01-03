No injuries in Viroqua house fire

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - No one is hurt in a house fire in Viroqua on Monday night.
Fire Chief Chad Buros said in a release that they were called to 545 Hillcrest Street around 6:38 p.m. for a house on fire.
When crews arrived, they found the fire on an outside wall and in the attic of the home.
They were able to contain the fire to the rear part of the home and attic area.
One person was in the home at the time of the fire but was able to safely get out.
The Westby and Viola fire departments assisted at the scene.
Crews were at the fire for nearly 4.5 hours.