"No Mow May" a first year success

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - After approving a program called "No Mow May" earlier this year, the city allowed residents and businesses to let their grass grow in order to benefit pollination efforts.
La Crosse followed the plan started by the city of Appleton and joined over a dozen Wisconsin communities that went through with the program.
Leah Miller with the Parks and Rec. Department says they were expecting upwards of 500 to sign up but finished with 1,473 total participants.
As the month winds down, people will be expected to trim their lawns again, and Miller says it is best to not do it all at once.
"When you are ready to start mowing, your grass could be very long," Miller said. "We do recommend that you try to take that grass down incrementally. If that grass is really high, that might mean using a string trimmer to take out the first couple inches, wait a few days and then start taking it down lower gradually."
As for the many participants, Diane McNeill has seen bees and butterflies in her garden, showing the program has worked as intended. Even though some may be turned away by the tall grass, McNeill says that it has improved the beauty of her property.
“To tell you the truth, it really hasn’t bothered me," McNeill said. "The violets have come up and other little clovers and flowers. It’s just been fun to see what’s there.”
To any participants that received signs to display in their yards, the city recommends holding on to them for future use as "No Mow May" might be an event they keep moving forward into the future.