"No Mow May" registration open in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse has opened up registration for homeowners to take part in its No Mow May initiative.
By signing up, participants agree to not mow their yards for the month of May. The city's goal is to "provide early season forage for emerging native pollinators by reducing lawn mowing frequency during a month where foraging resources are limited" according to a statement from the Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department.
The city also said the benefits of No Mow May are:
- Allowing for early blooming plants like dandelions and white clover to grow, let’s bees start earlier on their foraging efforts.
- The longer grasses provide a crucial habitat for many insects and small animals without having to travel far distance through the city.
- As grass is routinely cut, it weakens the root system. Allowing the grass to grow out gives the opportunity to develop a great root system, which improves water retention and drought resiliency. Once cut, the longer trimmings will further aid the soil by returning the nutrients, promoting healthier, thicker grass and lessening the need for fertilizers.
There are several options to register. The city is requiring participants to register for the program.
You can call 608-789-7533 Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
People may also sign up at City Hall at 400 La Crosse St. Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Register online-Click here to reach the city's sustainability page
You can also find more information on No Mow May through the Sustainability page link above.
The city said that those who sign up have two weeks to bring their lawns back into compliance by June 14.