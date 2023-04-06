'No Mow May' registration returns to La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse is taking registrations from homeowners who want to take part in its No Mow May initiative.
It is the second year of the program. It runs from May 1 through May 31.
By signing up, participants agree to not mow their yards for the month of May. The city is looking for yards to provide early season forage for emerging native pollinators by reducing lawn mowing frequency during a month where foraging resources are limited.
The city said that there are advantages to not mowing including:
- Allowing for early blooming plants like dandelions and white clover to grow, and lets bees start earlier on their foraging efforts.
-As grass is routinely cut, it weakens the root system. Allowing the grass to grow out gives the opportunity to develop a greater root system, which improves water retention and drought resiliency.
-Once cut, the longer trimmings will further aid the soil by returning the nutrients, promoting healthier, thicker grass and lessening the need for fertilizers.
The city is requiring participants to register for the program.
Register online-Click here to reach the city's sustainability page
You can also find more information on No Mow May through the Sustainability page link above.
The city said that those who sign up have two weeks to bring their lawns back into compliance by June 14.