Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting La Crosse and Trempealeau
Counties.

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

.The combination of snow melt and recent rainfall will lead to
continued minor flooding along the Black River near Galesville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wild lands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 12.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 AM CDT Thursday was 12.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to remain near minor flood
stage today and then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening
and continue falling to 7.8 feet next Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
12.1 feet on 06/04/2000.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

'No Mow May' registration returns to La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse is taking registrations from homeowners who want to take part in its No Mow May initiative.

It is the second year of the program. It runs from May 1 through May 31. 

By signing up, participants agree to not mow their yards for the month of May. The city is looking for yards to provide early season forage for emerging native pollinators by reducing lawn mowing frequency during a month where foraging resources are limited.

The city said that there are advantages to not mowing including: 

- Allowing for early blooming plants like dandelions and white clover to grow, and lets bees start earlier on their foraging efforts.

-As grass is routinely cut, it weakens the root system. Allowing the grass to grow out gives the opportunity to develop a greater root system, which improves water retention and drought resiliency.

-Once cut, the longer trimmings will further aid the soil by returning the nutrients, promoting healthier, thicker grass and lessening the need for fertilizers.

The city is requiring participants to register for the program. 

Register online-Click here to reach the city's sustainability page

You can also find more information on No Mow May through the Sustainability page link above. 

The city said that those who sign up have two weeks to bring their lawns back into compliance by June 14. 

