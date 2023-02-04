Non-profits receive grants for projects at Wisconsin state parks

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - The Wisconsin DNR announces a series of Friendship Grants to organizations for improvements at DNR properties across the state.
The State Building Commission approved funding for 29 projects totalling $326,000 in Stewardship grants, leveraging $371,500 in matching contributions and $2.4 million in total project costs.
Two of the projects are in Western Wisconsin.
The Friends of Wildcat Mountain State Park received funds for a comprehensive trail evaluation and repairs.
A grant was also approved for the Friends of Merrick State Park for an ADA canoe and kayak dock extension.
Other projects around the state include trail and access improvements and shelter rehabilitations.
The money comes from the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Fund.