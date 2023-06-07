 Skip to main content
...Elevated fire weather conditions this afternoon over central
and southwestern Wisconsin...

The combination of drying fuels and low humidity values will
cause any fires to become difficult to control this afternoon.

Relative humidity values should fall into the upper teens to low
20 percent range with northeast winds around 10 mph, gusting to 15
mph. Many areas have struggled to see appreciable rainfall over
the last few weeks and a widespread 2 to 3 inch rainfall deficit
has developed over the last month. Fuels are drying out quickly
and will be easy to ignite and sustain fire growth. Similar
conditions are possible on Thursday, though winds look to be
lighter.

Those with outdoor plans should exercise caution if working with
fires and heed any local burn bans.

North Dakota GOP Gov. Doug Burgum files to run for president in 2024

  • Updated
  • 0
In this March 27, 2020 file photo, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks during a news conference at the state Capitol in Bismarck, North Dakota.

 Mike McCleary/The Bismark Tribune/AP

(CNN) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum on Wednesday filed paperwork to run for president.

The long-shot Republican contender is set to kick off his campaign with an event in North Dakota, and earlier this week he released a video teasing the bid.

“Anger, yelling, infighting – that’s not going to cut it anymore. Let’s get things done. In North Dakota, we listened with respect and we talked things out. That’s how we can get America back on track,” the two-term Republican governor says in the video.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

