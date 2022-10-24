North Side wants a Logan High School option

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - The La Crosse School District has stated that whether or not a referendum calling for a new consolidated school passes - consolidation will still happen and in either scenario, Logan High School will be closed.

North Side residents and Logan High school supporters are asking for other options.

"Between the staff and the size of the school, Logan is a great place," said teacher Eric Martin. "To have that removed from the north side would really leave a hole in the community."

The upcoming referendum for the school district is asking for just under $200 million to build a single new high school. The location would be the Trane building currently for sale near Hillview Terrace, adding onto the current structure with additional construction. That location would be even further south of Central High School, the current south side school.

"We're a small community and people like their neighborhood schools," said Rob Abraham, former La Crosse school board member. "It just seems like it's falling on deaf ears."

If the referendum is voted down, the district currently plans to go ahead with a consolidation plan, moving all high school students into what is currently Central.

"I struggle with a plan that there are winners and losers," Martin said. "For $200 million I just feel like every student should win."

Signs have been popping up in front of homes in both north and south La Crosse, simply stating "Save Logan" with it's iconic Logan Ranger mascot.

"If the plan doesn't help everybody, we should probably have a better plan," Martin said.