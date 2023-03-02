North Woods International School hosts read-a-thon

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- North Woods International School partnered with Logan High School for its annual read-a-thon.
More than 30 high school athletes teamed up with kindergarteners, first graders, and second graders for an outdoor story walk.
Pages were posted out around the playground so the students could burn off some energy while reading a book about resiliency.
The book was called 'Stephen Curry: The Children's Book: The Boy Who Never Gave Up" by Anthony Curcio.
"Some kids don't like to just sit down and take a book, go to a bean bag chair and sit there and read a book," North Woods International School Title I teacher Sara DePaolo said. "As a reading teacher, it just makes me happy to see that they're able to read a book in just a fun way."
The goal is to cultivate an appreciation for literature while exposing these young students to opportunities available to them later in their education.
Kai DePaolo, a Logan High School freshman, recalled her time as an elementary student taking part in the read-a-thon.
"It's kind of awesome because I know when I was here and I was with the big kids, I really loved it," Kai said. "So I think it's a great way to give back."
For Logan High School senior Ada Thurman, it was a way to connect with the younger generation.
"I'm just looking for a good time to connect with the kids and I love working with kids," Thurman. "It's just really fun to talk with them and read with them and see how they're doing - so that's fun for me."
At the end of their story walk, the elementary student got to choose a book to take home.