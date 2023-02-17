Northern Lights may be visible across the northern United States tonight

Earlier this week, the sun produced a solar flare and corresponding CME (coronal mass ejection) which is projected to impact the Earth tonight and into Saturday. It will impact the Earth's magnetosphere which may then allow the aurora borealis or "Northern Lights" to be visible far enough south that many across the northern United States will have a chance to see them.
While there is no guarantee that they will be visible, if you want the best view, you will need to get away from city lights and other light sources that could impact your view and look to the north.
If you do happen to see them, you can share your photos of them here: