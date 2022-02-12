Northern Warfare Challenge cadets compete and conquer the cold

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - The Northern Warfare Challenge race took place early Saturday morning as 200 ROTC cadets made their way up Grandad Bluff. The race is hosted by the UW La Crosse's ROTC battalion.
"We hold this every year," said Lt. Colonel Erik Archer, Professor of Military Science at UW La Crosse. "It's a 16 mile competition over bluffs and up a 1.5 mile hill. It's a test for our cadets, our future army officers."
The teams come from across the U.S. As the teams make their way along the trails, they also have to stop at six different skills stations. The weather did paly a big factor with the race.
"It's a little icy, a little slick, but the teams have prepared for months to face it" said cadet Autumn Patterson. "They get prepared for what they're about to go through."
"It was definitely a struggle," said cadet Jacob Riesterer. "At times through the 16 miles we definitely had our ups and downs but overall we really stuck together."
Other cadets who helped along the trails and stations recalled when they first completed the challenge.
"Seeing that flagpole at the end was just like, we made it" said Jake Ryan, UW La Crosse ROTC Battalion Commander. "Being able to say you've done Northern, it's awesome."