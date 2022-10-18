Northside Elementary School turns to solar power

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Northside Elementary School turns to solar energy, to power a third of the building with the installation of 292 solar panels on the rooftop of the building.
The project is driven by Solar on La Crosse Schools (SOLS), which is a volunteer organization made up of parents, students and community members.
Through fundraising efforts and grants, the 130-kilowatt solar energy system was fully funded at no cost to the district. With the new solar panels, Northside is looking to cut costs on utilities.
"We're hoping to save $11,000 per year, it may be a little bit more than that. We're looking at trying to be able to save energy for the district," said the District of La Crosse's energy and transportation manager Jeff Elsen. "The money we'll save from either focus on energy we'll be able to put towards upgrading other schools."
Director of SOLS, Ben Golden said these projects are not only saving the district money.
"It can be a benefit for the environment - put less carbon into the atmosphere and it can be an educational piece," Golden said. "So the kids can learn about it and learn about the kind of jobs that are available in clean energy and the growing job market there."
Golden added that the organization will continue working with the district with the hopes that every school will go solar.
Currently, SOLS is fundraising for a rooftop array for La Crosse Polytechnic and an outdoor solar classroom at Summit Elementary School.
To learn more or donate to the projects, click here.