Northside Elementary welcomes students back to school

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) – Northside Elementary School welcomed 256 students Pre-K through 5th grades back into the classroom Monday.

The school will be under new leadership this year welcoming a new principal.

“First day for me, too,” said Sarah Bradle, who's taking over at the school. “Yeah, oh my gosh, what’s not exciting about first day? Our staff has been tirelessly to get this building ready for kids and to have all of the little people here is just amazing.”

Northside Elementary is a year round school with students in the classroom 45 days and on break 15. Summer break consists of six weeks. School officials say this model allows for more retention for students.

“Some more consistency,” Bradle said. “Less summer loss for our learning and just having a more consistent environment for our kiddos. We find that when students come back in July rather than September they have routines and procedures that they have remembered from the end of the school year rather than re-learning.”

Principal Bridle said that her vision for the first year revolves around offering an inclusive, nurturing and intellectually stimulating environment.

“I am just so excited to just keep building community in our building and making sure that our students feel safe and loved,” Bradle said. “We have an amazing staff here. We have amazing students, and I grew up in this community so to be able to be here and lead this building and make sure that school is the center of this community is really exciting.”

Northside students will also see a few new faces leading their classrooms.

“One new classroom teacher, some new special ed teachers, a new community school coordinator, a new counselor, a new school psych...lots of new faces,” she said. “As well as a lot of students. We had an open house last week and I saw a lot of new kiddos come through.”

Student Resource Officer (SRO) Ryan Ledvina and his partner Cheddar, both with the La Crosse Police Department, will be back as a guiding light for students.

“I’ll show up and handle that issue with Cheddar whether it’s mental health or a student causing a disturbance,” Ledvina said. “We’ll come here and we’ll take care of that. Or if there is not a whole lot going on then we’ll just show up and have some positive interactions with the kiddos.”

Ledvina said this will be the second year assisting students.

“It can be difficult for some kids to come back especially during the summertime. We’re just helping, making that transition easier for them,” he said.

Students, teachers, and SROs are ready for another great school year. The school has a field trip planned for students in the coming weeks at the La Crosse Interstate Fair.