Northside resident announces bid for La Crosse School Board

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The School District of La Crosse is accepting nominations for candidacy for multiple school board positions.
Four La Crosse School Board seats are up for grabs in the 2023 spring election.
"Our typical three and then with Mr. Abraham's resignation, that has opened up a fourth position that will have a partial term," La Crosse School Board President Juan Jiménez said. "The top three vote-getters will have the full terms and then the fourth vote-getter will get the partial term to fill."
One north La Crosse Resident and District 2 City Council member, Scott Neumeister is making a bid for one of these seats.
"I've served a couple of terms on the city council, I'm a business owner," Neumeister said. "I think I understand more than most what the school has faced and the budget deficits we run into. Plus my entire family - three generations - have went to Logan High School so, I'd like to continue that."
Those looking to put their name on the ballot will need to do a number of things, which includes filing a campaign registration statement, declaration of candidacy and nomination paper with supporting signatures.
"For a school board, because of the size of our district, you need a minimum of 100 signature. You have from December 1 until early January to get those signatures and submitted," Jiménez said.
He added that candidates should have a vested interest in the community, in public education and be willing to learn.
"You will hear us go through operational expectation policies, results policies," Jiménez said. "Those meetings, the administration shows up and goes through the evidence and it is up to us to decide whether we are meeting expectations or are we making reasonable progress."
Neumeister is hoping to just that, while making an impact within the school district.
"I do understand that we need to look at other options, to try to curb our deficit but I think we can work with the community," Neumeister said. "We need to be transparent with the community and work with them on solutions and I think that's our main thing. We need to listen to the community."
Nominations must be filed not later than 5 p.m. on Tuesday January 3, 2023 with the School District Clerk at 807 East Avenue South, La Crosses.
Additionally, the district welcomes anyone wanting to run for one of these four seat at Wednesday's information session. The meeting is via Google Meet at 5 p.m.
Registration for the school board informational meeting can be done by emailing lsteiger@lacrossesd.org or by calling 608-789-7659