Norwood Inn and Suites being condemned over fire sprinkler system issues

TOWN OF CAMPBELL, Wis. (WXOW) - The Norwood Inn and Suites on French Island is being condemned because the hotel's fire sprinkler system was not working.
Town of Campbell Police Chief Drew Gavrillos said his department has responded to 26 calls at the hotel since the beginning of 2022. Those police calls included fights, welfare checks and other safety issues.
Town of Campbell officials said they are considering a Chronic Nuisance Ordinance to better deal with these issues in the future.
News 19 reached out to the Norwood Inn and Suites for a comment but did not receive one.