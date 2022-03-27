Now safe, a Winona man looks to come home after being detained by Russian forces

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) -- Tyler Jacob was detained for 10 days by Russian forces but now safe in a NATO country, he is looking to bring his family home.
Jacobs was teaching English in Ukraine with his wife when Russia invaded the country.
He was forced by Russians to board a bus to be evacuated out of Ukraine with others when he was detained for nearly two weeks.
"They were only allowed to detain me for 10 days in total. I knew that all I had to is finish up the 10 days that I had and every day I kept looking at the time and I was counting down the hours," Jacob said in an interview with ABC. "It was an indescribable feeling but the closest thing I van say is probably winning the lottery."
His mother, Tina Hauser, described hearing his voice for the first time Saturday morning like hearing angles sing but is now working to get him and his family home.
"It's going to be a long road from what we've heard from the attorneys that are on the case to get their visas - it's going to be a long road," Hauser said. "It could be a couple of months if not longer before we get them back here in the United States."
A gofundme page has been set up to help Jacob and his family get back home.