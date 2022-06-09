Nursing students get the chance to see life from a different perspective

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Western Technical College (WTC) held a poverty simulation at the Lunda Center for their nursing students Thursday morning.
In this session, students simulated a month in the life of someone that is living in poverty.
Each student was randomly assigned to a role and had to figure out the best way to utilize their income and community resources to make ends meet.
Roles consisted of playing an adult, a child, someone with a disability and more.
Students had to pay regular payments such as rent, utilities and food. They also experienced dealing with real life events that were beyond their control such as robbery.
Nursing Faculty of WTC, Julie Anderson, hopes that this will make the students better healthcare providers.
"What about those patients that end up in the hospital because they couldn't afford them," Anderson said. "All of those things are real life experiences that are happening to people in our community. And we need our nurses to understand the background around that so we can be caring, compassionate, empathetic nurses."
This is the first poverty simulator WTC held but Anderson hopes it will continue in the future.