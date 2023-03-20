NWS shares 2022-23 winter weather statistics

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - March 20 marks the beginning of spring, but the winter that preceded it ranked highly in many regards.
Jordan Wendt with the National Weather Service in La Crosse said that a total of 37.6 inches of precipitation fell between the winter solstice and spring equinox, or December 21 to March 20, which is 8.3 inches more than normal. That made it the eighth wettest for the area since tracking began in 1872.
The temperature was also 4.1 degrees higher than normal, according to Wendt. He added that national weather systems played a role in the high levels of rain and snow.
"We had a more active storm track as some of that troughing and the enhanced rainfall in California occurred," Wendt said. "It also sent an enhanced storm track across the central portion of the country, which happened to bring more synoptic or low pressure systems through the Upper Midwest."
Wendt also said that 2023 will appear to have "above normal chances for flooding." The NWS plans to provide an updated spring flooding outlook on their website no later than Thursday afternoon.