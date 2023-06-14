 Skip to main content
Nya Thao enters his second day of trial

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Nya Thao entered his second day of trial Wednesday facing three counts of first degree intentional homicide.

Khamthaneth Rattanasack is also in connection to the killing of three young men, Nemo Yang, Pen Lor and Trevor Maloney after they were found shot dead in a quarry outside of West Salem.

Two people testified in front of a jury and Judge Elliott M. Levine.

Bridget

Bridget Schlicht was the first to take the stand, she said she witnessed the murder take place.

She recalled being held at gun point at a hotel by Rattanasack, who goes by the street name "Black," to enter the a vehicle with the three victims to be driven out to the quarry.

She testified Thao pulled the trigger, recalling 9 gunshots heard.

Defense attorney Aaron Nelson argued that during the time Schlicht was a meth user and had drugs on her person at the time.

The defense also added she never feared Thao but feared Rattanasack. Nelson asked in relation to Mr. Thao if Schlicht would think Thao would ever kill her, she responded no.

"You are deathly afraid of Black?" Nelson said. "Correct," Schlicht responded.

Thao

Michael Vang took the stand after Schlicht, he said he knew Nemo Yang as a kid.

Vang testified that he offered to pay Nemo Yang's debt to Rattanasack.

He said Rattanasack refused the offer and wanted Yang's life.

Nya Thao will appear in court again Thursday morning.

WXOW will be live streaming the trial on the website.

