Observing Flag Day

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - A good amount of red, white and blue could be seen with the annual commemoration of Flag Day. At Fort McCoy, one historian attached to the 33rd Readiness Division shared some of the history that goes along with the origin of this special day.
"June 14th, 1777 was when the design was adopted by the Continental Congress," Ward Zischke said. "Then it had 13 stripes and 13 stars."
A collection of books and an even more impressive collection of some older model flags grace Zischke's instruction area. There are pictures of the changes the flag went through over time, over the course of added rules and regulations.
"In 1795 they decided every time you added a star you'd add a stripe," Zischke said. "It was in 1818 when they said wait, too many stripes!)
History says the idea for a Flag Day, a birthday-like acknowledgement of June 14th, was first suggested by a Waubeca, Wisconsin school teacher. A Mr. Bernard Cigrand promoted the observance in 1888. However, it wasn't until 1916 when President Woodrow Wilson made it official with a proclamation.