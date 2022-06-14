 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest and central Wisconsin, northeast
Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Observing Flag Day

  • Updated
  • 0

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - A good amount of red, white and blue could be seen with the annual commemoration of Flag Day. At Fort McCoy, one historian attached to the 33rd Readiness Division shared some of the history that goes along with the origin of this special day.

Flag One

The stars and stripes has evolved over time.

"June 14th, 1777 was when the design was adopted by the Continental Congress," Ward Zischke said. "Then it had 13 stripes and 13 stars."

A collection of books and an even more impressive collection of some older model flags grace Zischke's instruction area. There are pictures of the changes the flag went through over time, over the course of added rules and regulations.

FLAG TWO

Historian Ward Zischke shares some facts and rules regarding the history of the U.S. flag.

"In 1795 they decided every time you added a star you'd add a stripe," Zischke said. "It was in 1818 when they said wait, too many stripes!)

History says the idea for a Flag Day, a birthday-like acknowledgement of June 14th, was first suggested by a Waubeca, Wisconsin school teacher. A Mr. Bernard Cigrand promoted the observance in 1888. However, it wasn't until 1916 when President Woodrow Wilson made it official with a proclamation. 

