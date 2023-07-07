Officers exposed to fentanyl inside Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - No one was hurt after several law enforcement officers were exposed to fentanyl inside the Jackson County Sheriff's Office on Thursday.
Chief Deputy Adam Olson said the officers were directly exposed to the drug.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid. Ingestion of small amounts of the drug can cause death in some cases.
Chief Deputy Olson said the exposure happened in a contained part of the sheriff's office. Due to the hazards posed by the drug, the sheriff's office worked with the state's Division of Criminal Investigation, DEA, and 54th Civil Support Unit to contain and decontaminate the area to prevent future exposure.
Black River Falls Fire and EMS also assisted with the decontamination process.
The officers that were exposed were later cleared at a local hospital.
The sheriff's office said they were cleared and fully operational by 9 p.m. Thursday evening.