Officials tout success of "Speak Up, Speak Out" program

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Officials from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, including Attorney General Josh Kaul, visited Logan High School Tuesday to discuss the success of a statewide school safety initiative.
"Speak Up, Speak Out" began in 2020 as a way for people, including students, to inform authorities of potential bullying, violence or individual danger.
Joined by La Crosse Schools Safety Coordinator Scott Johnson and Police Chief Shawn Kudron, officials shared specific examples of tips that led to a successful outcome.
One includes notification of a social media post insinuating violence if it went viral. Another was to assist someone contemplating self harm. The student in the latter incident went on to contact the program's hotline in a separate incident where they felt they might hurt themself.
Kaul says the program serves many purposes.
"One is the more aware people are of the program, the more that they use it," Kaul said. "The more we can intervene to help keep people safe. We want to keep raising awareness about this. It's only two years old. Getting the word out is still an important part of making sure the program is successful. Secondly, because we need funding, we want to make sure that the legislature knows how important this program has been to public safety in Wisconsin and hopefully take action and hope that it can remain in place."
Trish Kilpin, the Director of the Office of School Safety, says the program has been proven to help students.
"When schools have an anonymous reporting app or portal for students to report concerns, the students are much more likely to speak up when somebody is struggling," Kilpin said. "We know it creates a culture where students have less violence in their building. That's been shown and our experience has been validated by the research that just came out of the University of Michigan."
More than 400 districts have received at least one tip thanks to the program in the last two years.
Click here for further information on the "Speak Up, Speak Out" initiative.