Officials warn the heat can effect medications

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Health officials are warning people about the effects of extremely high temperatures on medications.
Mayo Health Clinic pharmacist Dr. Scott Hall said medications can become degraded during temperature changes.
Some, like blood pressure medications, antihistamines and psychiatric medications can cause heat intolerance.
Dr. Hall said some medications are more prone to problems than others.
"Insulin is definitely going to be one of those medications," Hall said. "Patients with diabetes should try to not store their insulin in a place where the temperature will get too high."
Medications should be stored in a cool dry place. If you store them in a bathroom where you shower, keep the medicine in the original container.