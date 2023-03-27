Officials: Wisconsin banking system is safe

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - After Silicon Valley Bank in California and Signature Bank in New York collapsed, some may be wondering if banks in Wisconsin are safe.
Officials say the answer is a resounding yes.
President and CEO Rose Oswald Poels of the Wisconsin Bankers Association said the banks that failed earlier this month had niche clientele. SVB dealt with startups and tech companies while Signature focused on cryptocurrency.
Oswald Poels says that the way state banks practice business is a tried and true method of success.
“All of the banks that do business in our state are what I would call very traditional banks," Oswald Poels said. "Meaning they take in deposits mostly from their markets that they are in. Then they in turn loan it out to the wide spectrum of businesses that are also located in the markets that they are doing business in.”
She says that there are more ways to protect assets should a failure occur beyond the FDIC insurance amount of $250,000.
Oswald Poels added that the recession in the late 2000s saw six Wisconsin banks go under, but they were all purchased by larger corporations and not a single dollar was lost to consumers.
Executive Vice President Morgan Farmer with Park Bank in Holmen said they have not gotten calls from clients worried about their money being at risk.
He added that banks are always available to help should any concern arise.
“What’s true about Wisconsin banks in general is that we have a very wide deposit base of clients with very modestly sized deposits," Farmer said. "But even if you have a deposit that exceeds the federal insurance limits, any banker in 30 seconds or less can give you great advice about how to structure your accounts to maximize insurance.”
Oswald Poels added that misinformation has circulated online. Some claim that banks do not have the ability to handle the federal interest rate hikes. She said that is not true.