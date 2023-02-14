Oktoberfest Button Design Contest open

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The design contest for the 62nd Oktoberfest Button is open.
The theme this year is "2023, Come Fest With Me".
The design must include The Red Oktoberfest Banner, a Maple Leaf or Leaves and incorporate this year's theme.
"You would be etched into Oktoberfest history forever and you would get to see your design displayed all across the feast grounds, on our website, on our social media." said Hannah Amundson, the Marketing and Event Manager for Oktoberfest USA.
The deadline to submit a design is Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 4:00pm. The winning design will be unveiled on June 1 at Forks and Corks.
You can find the full design criteria as well as how to submit a design here.