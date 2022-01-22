Oktoberfest button design contest underway

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) --- Each year, Oktoberfest looks for artists in the community with the goal of having one come up with a design for the button for the annual festival.
This year is the fest's 61st anniversary and it's time to get the button contest underway. The deadline for submissions is 4:00 p.m. on Monday, February 28, 2022.
Entries can be submitted by email to: president@oktoberfestusa.com with "Button Design Entry" in the subject line.
Participants can also mail their entries to La Crosse Festivals, Inc. P.O. Box 1716 La Crosse, WI 54602-1716.
For rules for the contest, contestants can go to the Oktoberfest USA website.