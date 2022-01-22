 Skip to main content
Oktoberfest button design contest underway

  • Updated
oktoberfest button designs-2021-history.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) --- Each year, Oktoberfest looks for artists in the community with the goal of having one come up with a design for the button for the annual festival.

This year is the fest's 61st anniversary and it's time to get the button contest underway. The deadline for submissions is 4:00 p.m. on Monday, February 28, 2022.

Entries can be submitted by email to: president@oktoberfestusa.com with "Button Design Entry" in the subject line.

Participants can also mail their entries to La Crosse Festivals, Inc. P.O. Box 1716 La Crosse, WI 54602-1716.

For rules for the contest, contestants can go to the Oktoberfest USA website.

