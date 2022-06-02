 Skip to main content
Oktoberfest button revealed at the 7th annual Forks and Corks event

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- While raising money for scholarships, the 2022 Oktoberfest button design was unveiled at the Forks and Corks dinner Thursday night.  

After two years of drive-through events, the annual Forks and Corks made its return to the Cargill Room featuring a five-course dinner and wine pairing. 

The event was raising money, through both a silent and live auction, for 10 student scholarships. 

Nine of those scholarships are given to local schools, with one going to Miss La Crosse Oktoberfest. 

During the dinner, the 2022 Oktoberfest button was revealed, designed by Joseph Kinstler. 

"I've heard there were a lot of submissions and I think it's really great to contribute to the community in the way that I know how to contribute via design," Kinstler said. "To be a part of something so iconic like Oktoberfest in La Crosse, one of the biggest in the area - in the nation. So, it's really cool to be a part of that and contribute in the way that I know how to."

This year's Oktoberfest runs from September 29 through October 1. 

