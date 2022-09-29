 Skip to main content
Oktoberfest Carnival kicks off recognizing those with special needs

Those with special needs celebrate Oktoberfest

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Thursday afternoon Oktoberfest helped recognize those with special needs in the community through the Special Fester Carnival.

Duck game

The event allowed those with special needs unlimited rides from 11:00 am to 2:30 pm, while also enjoying various food and games available at the North Side Festgrounds.

This year's Special Fester Liam Caulkins won a prize from the balloon toss game. His mother Kimberly Caulkins said he is enjoying the games and meeting new people.

Smiles

"For our community to provide an event for special needs children to come out in such a beautifully inclusive environment and get to share in all of this joy and excitement that Oktoberfest brings to our community, it's amazing and very meaningful," Caulkins said.

The Oktoberfest Royal Family made and appearance at the fair. Miss Oktoberfest Zoe deBoer advocated for her platform promoting body positivity.

