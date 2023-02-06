Oktoberfest looking for this year's button design

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) --- Every year, Oktoberfest looks for artists in the community with the goal of having one come up with a design for the button for the annual festival.
This year's button design contest is underway. The deadline for submissions is 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.
According to fest officials, each button design should include the dates of the festival-September 28-30, a maple leaf (or leaves), and the phrase of this year's fest, "Come Fest with Me!"
Artists can submit more than one design.
For the additional rules for the contest, artists can go to the Oktoberfest USA website.
Entries can be submitted by email to: president@oktoberfestusa.com with "Button Design Entry" in the subject line.
Participants can also mail their entries to La Crosse Festivals, Inc. P.O. Box 1716 La Crosse, WI 54602-1716.