Oktoberfest Parade Marshals announced

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - More of this year's Oktoberfest royalty is announced with the ceremonies for the 2023 parade marshals.

At an event at Copeland Park, the Torchlight and Maple Leaf marshals were presented to the public for the first time.

Nominated by their peers, Scott Hendrickson was selected as the Torchlight Parade Marshal while Jeffrey Hankey was named as the Maple Leaf Parade Marshal.

Both were surprised when they found out about it.

"Total surprise...again, I didn't know I was nominated. Some good friends from the parade marshal committee came over to my house and I was really surprised...very excited, full of joy, said Hendrickson. "It was really a big thrill."

I just really enjoy parades. And instead of playing drums or dancing in the fest with the grenadiers, I get to sit back and wave to people and just enjoy being in the parade and interacting with the crowd that way, " said Hankey.

Festivities for this year's Oktoberfest get underway on Thursday, September 28.

The Torchlight Parade is that night beginning at 7 p.m.

The Maple Leaf Parade starts at 10 a.m. on September 30.