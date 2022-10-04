Oktoberfest royal family visits elementary schools for visitation week

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- As Oktoberfest comes to a close, the 2022 royal family's year-long responsibilities are just beginning.
In what's known as visitation week, the Oktoberfest royal family, grenadiers, George "Crazy George" Schiltz and his accordion visited Northside and Emerson Elementary Schools Tuesday.
"We are showing people the other side of Oktoberfest - kind of what we're doing the rest of the year when we're not doing festivals and parades," 2022 Miss La Crosse Oktoberfest Zoe de Boer said. "We're just spreading the story of Oktoberfest."
During the visits to the schools, it's an opportunity to teach the kids a little German and the history behind La Crosse's largest get-together.
"This year we have a connection back to Sandra Cleary, our Mrs. Oktoberfest, with her grandfather who was part of the original founding members who started Oktoberfest," Grenadier General Chris Hoghaug said. "That's really crucial for us because it brings back the tradition. That's important I think."
The Oktoberfest entourage also visited assisted living residences and nursing homes to take them back to their heyday.
"We have opportunities to reach out and just one little spark in their eye brings them back maybe 20 or 30 years ago when they had the best time of their life at Oktoberfest," Hoghaug said. "That spark generates a memory - generates a smile."
The Oktoberfest family will participate in festivals and parades throughout Wisconsin and Minnesota to spread gemütlichkeit- or good cheer.
