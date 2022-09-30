 Skip to main content
Oktoberfest's Golden Keg tapping draws a crowd

  • Updated
Oktoberfest 2022 and the Tapping of the Golden Keg ceremony

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- On Friday morning more than a thousand people made their way to the Garden Stage at the Southside Oktoberfest Grounds for the Tapping of the Golden Keg. 

For many, the tapping of the Golden Keg kicks off the festivities, although the celebration officially started on Thursday. Still, the tapping is an important part of Oktoberfest.  

"If you do it right, it lives on and it grows and it becomes better and I think we've done that here in La Crosse," Oktoberfest president, Mark Wemette said. "So happy all the volunteers pull this together all the people from the community that come out. We've done the tradition proud."

Following opening ceremonie, the 2022 Festmaster Douglas Kratt and Maple Leaf Parade Marshal Dave Guepfer tapped the Golden Keg. 

"I get to hand out the pins with my Frau Kim and just spreading Gemutlichkeit - which is good cheer," Kratt said. "You really can't talk about it, you have to feel it and experience it."

The Oktoberfest festivities continued with the Lederhosen games, music tents, the carnival on the Northside Grounds and Saturday's Maple Leaf Parade at 10 a.m.

 

