Old Style beer coming back to La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A beer that was a key part of La Crosse's brewing history is coming back home.
Pabst Brewing announced Monday that after 20 years, Old Style beer production is returning to the City Brewery in November.
The beer was the cornerstone of what was then the G. Heileman Brewery. The brand helped the company become one one of the the largest brewers in the country. The brand dates back to 1902 according to Pabst. Originally called Old Times Lager, the name was changed not long after to Old Style. The brand grew following Prohibition expanding it's popularity throughout the Midwest including places like Chicago.
A large neon sign for the beer stood atop the brewery for several decades. Signs outside bars around the Midwest still sport the Old Style logo.
After a series of mergers and buyers, the brand was eventually sold to Pabst Brewing. The beer has been brewed in Milwaukee since that time.
"We are thrilled to finally bring Old Style home" said Adam Powers, Brand Manager for Old Style beer in a statement announcing the beer's return. "We're eager to reconnect with the community that nurtured the origins of Old Style, and hope these events will honor the deep history this beer has with the people and culture of La Crosse. It’s time to turn those Old Style signs right side up and cheers its return.”
According to Pabst, they're planning on several celebrations to mark the return. They've got the World's Largest Six Pack Pub Crawl coming in September around Oktoberfest. A special event is scheduled for November at the World's Largest Six-Pack at the brewery.
