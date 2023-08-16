Old Style beer returns home as brewing will resume in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Beer enthusiasts and residents of La Crosse are raising their glasses in celebration as the iconic Old Style beer makes its long awaited return to it's hometown.

Old Style holds a special place in the hearts of many area residents, having been a staple of La Crosse's brewing scene since 1902. It's distinctive taste and iconic label have made it synonymous with the region's rich brewing history.

Created by the G. Heileman Brewery, Old Style was originally released under the name Old Times Lager but switched a short time later to its well known name.

The beer is currently being brewed in Milwaukee, but after a 20 year hiatus Pabst Brewing Company announced that it will be returning to it's birthplace later this year.

The decision to bring Old Style back to La Crosse is expected to create a boost in the local economy, as well as generate jobs for the community. The revival of the brand has prompted renovations and upgrades to City Brewery, and according to beer enthusiast Paul Nelson some cosmetic repairs will be done as well.

"Along with the label being brewed here again in La Crosse there is plans in the works for redoing the six-pack. So it's going to get a makeover and hopefully it'll be the worlds largest six pack of Old Style," he said.

