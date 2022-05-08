Omnium Races brings huge crowd to La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - For ten years, ORA Trails has held the Omnium Races in La Crosse, bringing fans and bike riders from around the Midwest to the Coulee Region.
Time trials, road races and a criterium headlined each of the three days of the event, something Chris Stindt of ORA Trails says wouldn't be possible without hard work from many angles.
“It’s a huge process to organize this," Stindt said. "I’ve put in about 80 hours in the last week alone just getting all the final stuff ready. I probably start working six months to a year in advance. Been working with different organizations. Making sure that we’ve got volunteers. I have a small army out here. You can’t tell because they’re spread out all around the course. There are so many people that come together to make this happen. It’s basically a year round process.”
The classes of the event were based on skill with level five serving as novice level and level one being for the most experienced.
Alex Hinman of Milwaukee competed in level four, and feels this event is must see for fans of the sport.
“The La Crosse Omnium is very unique in the Midwest," Hinman said. "I feel like a lot of people from across the country come to this. This is the first time I’ve been here and it’s just a very welcoming town. It’s been a lot of fun. Everyone across the board I’ve heard talk said it’s a very fun time for friends and for family to come out and watch the races.”
Hinman also runs a YouTube channel called "The Noob Cyclist," which shows off his adventures while competing in biking events.