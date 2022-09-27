Onalaska Animal Hospital encourages dog owners to vaccinate against Parvovirus

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW)- Onalaska Animal Hospital Dr. Nicole Azene urges dog owners throughout the community to take steps to keep your canine safe from contracting Parvovirus.
It's a potentially fatal disease that specifically effects canines. Symptoms of the virus includes: reduced appetite, diarrhea, vomiting and abdominal pain.
Dr. Azene said that the virus has killed about 60 dogs in Michigan. The latest outbreak has now spread out of the state.
She said the best way to protect your dog is practicing good hygiene and vaccination.
"The best way to help prevent your dog from getting infected with the virus is vaccination," Dr. Azene said. "Puppies start out with a vaccination series and once they reach adulthood all dogs should be vaccinated on a regular basis."
She also recommends staying cautious around dog parks and other canines. As the virus is spread through direct and indirect contact with fecal matter.