 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures in the lower to middle 30s will result in
frost formation.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Onalaska Animal Hospital encourages dog owners to vaccinate against Parvovirus

  • Updated
  • 0

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW)- Onalaska Animal Hospital Dr. Nicole Azene urges dog owners throughout the community to take steps to keep your canine safe from contracting Parvovirus.

It's a potentially fatal disease that specifically effects canines. Symptoms of the virus includes: reduced appetite, diarrhea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

animal hospital

Dr. Azene said that the virus has killed about 60 dogs in Michigan. The latest outbreak has now spread out of the state.

She said the best way to protect your dog is practicing good hygiene and vaccination.

"The best way to help prevent your dog from getting infected with the virus is vaccination," Dr. Azene said. "Puppies start out with a vaccination series and once they reach adulthood all dogs should be vaccinated on a regular basis."

dog

She also recommends staying cautious around dog parks and other canines. As the virus is spread through direct and indirect contact with fecal matter.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you